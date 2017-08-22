Firefighters contain five-acre brush fire off SR-67 near Lakeside

LAKESIDE (KUSI) —Crews were able to contain a brush fire off state Route 67, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters halted the spread of the roughly five-acre brush fire located near Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Foster community.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.

#SlaughterFire [update] IC reports fire is holding at 5 acres, forward rate of spread has been stopped. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 22, 2017