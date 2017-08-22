Preview: Grossmont Foothillers vs. Bishop Knights

The Bishop Knights, who are the defending San Diego Section CIF Division 3 Champions, will start the 2017 season by traveling to Grossmont High School this Friday night.

The Knights finished last season with an overall record of 14-1, going undefeated in the San Diego Section. They will be led by dynamic Senior WR Mozes Mooney.

The Grossmont Foothillers will not be an easy opponent however. They finished the 2016 season strong and just came up short in the San Diego Section Open Division Playoffs, losing in the first round to Mission Hills 49-48.

The Foothillers can be explosive on offense and feature a dual threat with Senior WR Josh Moala and Senior RB Shevell Sterling.

If you can’t make it out the game Friday night, don’t worry because the Prep Pigskin Report will have highlights of this game and many more games from around the County.