Two suspects in custody for unrelated fatal shootings in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with unrelated shootings that left two young men dead in Oceanside over a five-day period.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old boy turned himself in at juvenile hall after being named in an arrest warrant as a suspect in the June 1 slaying of 21-year- old Ines Villa at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre, according to police. The suspect's name was withheld because he is a minor.

On Friday, Anthony Williams, 21, was arrested in San Diego and booked on suspicion of murder in the death of 20-year-old Bernaldo Ramires, who was found mortally wounded by gunfire June 5 in the 4700 block of Calle Estrella, a few blocks south of Libby Lake Park. Williams is scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. in Vista Tuesday.

Williams initially gave a false name to officers when they took him into custody for unrelated reasons, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The motives for the slayings remain unclear, Bussey said.