Two suspects in custody for unrelated fatal shootings in Oceansi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two suspects in custody for unrelated fatal shootings in Oceanside

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with unrelated shootings that left two young men dead in Oceanside over a five-day period.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old boy turned himself in at juvenile hall after being named in an arrest warrant as a suspect in the June 1 slaying of 21-year- old Ines Villa at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre, according to police. The suspect's name was withheld because he is a minor.

On Friday, Anthony Williams, 21, was arrested in San Diego and booked on suspicion of murder in the death of 20-year-old Bernaldo Ramires, who was found mortally wounded by gunfire June 5 in the 4700 block of Calle Estrella, a few blocks south of Libby Lake Park. Williams is scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. in Vista Tuesday.

Williams initially gave a false name to officers when they took him into custody for unrelated reasons, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The motives for the slayings remain unclear, Bussey said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.