Knights of Columbus serve lunch to over 200 Marine recruits before combat training

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A special luncheon was held Tuesday for over 200 new Marine recruits and Marine Corps staff before they head to Camp Pendleton for combat training.

The Knights of Columbus, San Diego Chapter, spent two days cooking an Italian feast in a local Catholic church and home to be served to a graduating class of Marine recruits before they begin combat training.

“You can't imagine, I care about every service people, I’m prejudiced with Marines,” USO CEO Bobby Woods, a retired Marine Command Master Sergeant, said. “Makes me feel good they get this.”

The event was held at the USO in the San Diego International Airport.

The luncheons started more than a decade ago, as an annual holiday tradition. The USO provides the venue and the Knights of Columbus cook and serve the food. Other service organizations help as well, like the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group.

Next, the Marines will head to Camp Pendleton for an additional 29 days of combat training.