First DACA 'dreamer' deported under Trump Administration stands in court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The first known "dreamer" to be deported under the Trump Administration, despite being protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, is suing the federal government for his right to stay in the United States and Tuesday was the first hearing.

Juan Manuel Montes, 23, was unlawfully removed from the country in the dead of the night in February after immigration officials detained him near the border in Calexico, California.

He sued the federal government in April after immigration agencies refused to provide any information to explain why he was deported.

In July, attorneys representing Montes submitted declarations and other evidence that prove Montes was unlawfully removed. They are asking the court to order his immediate return to the U.S., his only home.

DACA protects undocumented youth who were either born in the United States or brought here as young children.

Under DACA, they can defer deportation for at least two years, get a work permit and enroll in schools.

In Montes's case, he was born in California and knows no other country but the U.S.

Montes is represented by the National Immigration Law Center, Covington and Burling LLP, the Law Offices of Stacy Tolchin, and the Law Offices of Belinda Escobosa Helzer.