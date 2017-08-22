Sempra Energy versus Warren Buffet in battle for Oncor

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
San Diego's Sempra Energy went head to head with Warren Buffet, America's pre-eminent deal maker, but won the bidding war to acquire a Texas energy company. Sempra has to pay a heavy price for it though - $18.8 billion.More>>
Authorities have located the second car — a black 2017 Jeep Cherokee with California license number 7XZK698 — abandoned in Santa Barbara.More>>
The first known "dreamer" to be deported under the Trump Administration, despite being protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, is suing the federal government for his right to stay in the United States and Tuesday was the first hearing.More>>
Substance abuse prevention advocates in San Diego plan to speak out Tuesday against legislation that would allow cities around the state extend the bar-closing time to 4 a.m.More>>
The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Tuesday to U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to an increase of criminal organizations and activities.More>>
Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with unrelated shootings that left two young men dead in Oceanside over a five-day period.More>>
Dr. James Veltmeyer said Tuesday his experiences as an immigrant who overcame poverty makes him the representative in Congress "the voters of the 52nd District deserve."More>>
Crews were able to extinguish a brush fire off state Route 67, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire.More>>
Four community meetings will be held in San Diego to take public input on selection of a new police chief, the city announced Tuesday.More>>
