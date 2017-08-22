Remember Me Thursday - Helen Woodard Animal Center

We invite your organization to be a part of this global awareness campaign by holding your very own pet candle-lighting ceremony on Thursday, September 28, 2017. By coordinating your own Remember Me Thursday® candle-lighting ceremony, you can generate much-needed support and donations to help pets in your rescue or shelter right now.

Register to Become a Remember Me Thursday Partner Organization

The first step to becoming involved in Remember Me Thursday is to register your pet adoption organization. Registration is simple and free!

Remember Me Thursday Ceremony Guide

Included on this page are free, customizable templates that can be tailored to your organization and used to promote your own adoptable pets on Remember Me Thursday. Simply fill in your organization’s information and you have press releases, proclamation templates and social media messaging ready to send!

1. Join the Remember Me Thursday movement with a unified candle-lighting ceremony

Date – Thursday, September 28, 2017 (4th Thursday of September, annually)

Location – If you have the proper space for an event at your facility, it is ideal. Having your event where you do your adoptions will familiarize the public and the media with your location. If you do not have a facility, arrange to have an off-site event. Research vacant spaces (such as empty retail locations in local malls, church parking lots or neighborhood parks) and request the donation of space for the day of your event.

2. Contact local dignitaries

Contact your mayor, city council member, etc. – and request that they make an appearance at your ceremony to issue a proclamation for “Remember Me Thursday Day.” A local politician or celebrity’s endorsement of the campaign at your shelter can help attract public and media attention.

3. Customize and create print materials needed to publicize your event

Prior to your event, you will want these materials available for visitors at your reception area, throughout your facility and at local businesses that support your organization. Don’t forget to create “day of” materials too. (Signage for the event and take-away pamphlets with more information about your facility)

4. Confirm your event with staff, volunteers and celebrities

It’s best to confirm your event specifics in writing. Be sure to confirm with key staff members and/or dedicated volunteers helping to create your ceremony, after determining what materials you will need.

If your event includes a politician or celebrity, decide whether you will need a podium, microphone, etc.

Make sure you have a photographer scheduled, even a volunteer photographer, for the day of your event. You’ll want to share these photos with the media and on social media immediately after the ceremony.

5. Prepare and distribute media materials

Develop a good list of media contacts by obtaining the email addresses of the news desks at all local TV stations; the morning show producers at all the local radio stations; and the editors of all the local papers, magazines and on-line news services.

Be sure to get your press release (a formal announcement of your event) and media alert (an event reminder) out in plenty of time for media to get your event on their calendars. (Your press release should go out no later than 3-4 weeks in advance; your media alert should go out no later than 2-3 days in advance.)

Do NOT send out anything that does’t include a great visual. Send heart-warming photos of your pets along with your media communication.

6. #RememberTheRescue on Social Media

The #RememberTheRescue Challenge will return in 2017. Post with a purpose! When animal-lovers post their rescue pet’s story with #RememberTheRescue + #RememberMeThursday + photo, they can win money and pet food for you (aka their favorite shelter or rescue.) Stay tuned for posting details, including downloadable graphics to share and pre-written post ideas!