Preview: Southwestern El Centro Eagles vs. West Hills Wolf pack

This Friday take a short trip to Santee and head for the West Hills blue football field as the Southwestern Eagles(0-0) face off against the West Hills Wolf pack (0-0). The last time these two teams faced against each other, the Eagles took home a win with a final score of 24-21. This year, the teams are once again opening their seasons with a game against one another. Last year the Wolf pack went 5-6 and ended their season with an unfortunate loss against Bonita Vista in the first round of CIF Division 3 playoffs. This year the Wolf pack's offense is being lead by junior quarterback Jordin Young. This is Young's first season on varsity football at West Hills so we can only expect the best from him. Last year, the Eagles ended their season also with an unfortunate loss but against La Jolla Country Day in the CIF Division 4 semi-finals. This year the Eagles offense is being lead by senior quarterback Cameron Jungers. Last year, Jungers averaged 109 passing yards per game and 90 rushing yards per game and a total of 17 touchdowns. The scorekeepers may not know what to expect as West Hills is ranked 14th in the CIF San Diego Division 2, while Southwestern is ranked 2nd in the CIF San Diego Division 3. Catch the game this Friday August 22nd, 2017 at West Hills High School at 7:00 PM, and if you can't make the game catch the highlights on KUSI at 10:30 PM. Also follow @RedJacketArmy on Twitter for scoring updates.