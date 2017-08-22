4th Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K Run/Walk

About This Activity

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Fletcher Cove Park • 111 S Sierra Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075

Champions for Health’s 4th Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo is Southern California’s ONLY sunset 5k on the beach! Before the run, pick up your super soft t shirt (seriously, we love these shirts!)and fill your goodie bag with samples from the healthiest companies in San Diego County at our Wellness Expo. As the sun sets, head down to the beach and soak in the gorgeous view. After the race, cool down and rock out with live music from 760 Union Band!

Event details and schedule

3PM: Registration and Wellness Expo

4PM: Race Begins

5PM: Post-Race Festivities Begin

What to Bring:

Sunscreen, hat, comfortable running shoes! There is no bag check, but we will have draw string backpacks for the goodie bags.

Where to Park:

Public parking is available at the Coaster parking across Cedros, as well as to the south of Sierra Ave.