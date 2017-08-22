"An Evening of Changing Lives"

We invite you to join us on Saturday, October 14, for our annual Signature Event!
In three years, our signature event has netted over $1.6 million to help us to continue to change lives. This year, the fun & party will continue to be hosted at the renovated Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. The evening features a cocktail reception, silent & live auctions, dinner and live entertainment from a top musical performer. In the past, we have enjoyed Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Don Felder, Kool & The Gang and Brian Wilson of Beach Boys fame as musical guests!
4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
