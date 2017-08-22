Preview: Monte Vista Monarchs vs Mar Vista Mariners

One of the most anticipated Week One matchups is the Monte Vista Monarchs visiting the Mar Vista Mariners. It will be the first time they square off since 2011, in a game which Mar Vista went on to win 44-0.

Both teams are coming off playoff caliber seasons. Last year the Monarchs had one of their best seasons in recent school history finishing 7-5. They also captured their school’s first playoff win since 2013.

The Mariners had a record of 8-3 losing in the Division IV playoffs to eventual champions, La Jolla Country Day, after the Torreys’ Braxton Burmeister had 503 total yards.

Mar Vista, a young team, will have to make up for some losses in their offense; as seniors accounted for 3,265 yards of the team’s 4,221 last year.

There is only one player on the roster who has started at quarterback in a varsity game, Jacob Beck. In his only start, Mar Vista hosted the Valhalla Norsemen, Beck went 4 for 12 with 40 yards.

Despite losing the seniors, Mar Vista Head coach Tyler Arciaga is excited about the team’s strong receiving core. Arciaga highlighted Senior De’von Peterson and Juniors Marcus Ramirez and Sebastian Burke. Arciaga said, “We got a lot of young guys who are ready to be battle tested.”

The Monarchs look to march in and reign over the Mariners. Monte Vista Head coach Ron Hamamoto is one of the most respected coaches in the county. Arciaga described Hamamoto as someone who, always has his team ready and runs, “a tight ship.”

