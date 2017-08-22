Lions around the world have been changing lives for 100 years through humanitarian service. Our Centennial Celebration is a time to mark this milestone, celebrate our legacy and look forward to the next century of service. The Centennial Celebration runs through June 2018 and offers all Lions opportunities to celebrate and serve.

Join the Centennial Celebration

As part of the Centennial Celebration, Lions are working together to strengthen their clubs and communities through service.

Our Centennial Service Challenge encourages Lions to serve 100+ million people over the course of the Centennial Celebration through projects focusing on youth, hunger, vision, environment, and diabetes. Set a goal of hosting at least 1 service project for each.

Centennial Membership Awards honor Lions for growing membership and increasing our service impact—each Lion serves 50 people each year. Set a goal of adding 3 new members to your club.

Centennial Community Legacy Projects give clubs an opportunity to connect with their communities and increase their visibility by giving a lasting gift to the community. Set a goal of completing at least 1 Legacy Project.

Experience Lions History

Learn what Lions have accomplished throughout 100 years of service through exciting videos and stories.

Touchstone Stories showcase defining moments in Lions history.

Centennial Videos bring Lions history to life in moving accounts that can be enjoyed and shared throughout the Centennial.

We’ll be adding new multimedia resources throughout the year in the Media section.

Plan Your Club Celebration

Get the resources to make your club celebration a success.