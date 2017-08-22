Lions around the world have been changing lives for 100 years through humanitarian service. Our Centennial Celebration is a time to mark this milestone, celebrate our legacy and look forward to the next century of service. The Centennial Celebration runs through June 2018 and offers all Lions opportunities to celebrate and serve.
As part of the Centennial Celebration, Lions are working together to strengthen their clubs and communities through service.
Learn what Lions have accomplished throughout 100 years of service through exciting videos and stories.
We’ll be adding new multimedia resources throughout the year in the Media section.
Get the resources to make your club celebration a success.
