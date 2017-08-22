Alarm Clock Pep Rally Preview: Scripps Ranch Falcons vs. Valhalla Norsemen

The Corvette Diner Alarm Clock Pep Rally kicks off the season at Valhalla High School as the Norsemen host Scripps Ranch.

The Norsemen have only lost a total of 6 games over the past two years. Last year they started the season 8-1 and made it to the Open Division quarterfinals where they lost to Helix. They plan to continue to split time between Bryan Madriz and Dennis Dahlin at quarterback. Their defense gave up just 137 points in 2016 thanks in part to now senior Josh McNish-Heider. McNish-Heider is a four-year starter and had 73 tackles and 9 sacks.

The Falcons finished last year a disappointing 3-7, but this year they are kicking things off with a brand new head coach in Marlon Gardinera. They also have the highly recruited, defensive end/ offensive lineman, Dylon Hessenflow. At 6’4” Hessenflow is drawing attention from close to twenty colleges. They will be led by senior QB Daniel Cox and senior receiver Keith Davis. Reese Barnhill will be running the rock for the Falcons

The game will kick off at 7pm and highlights can be seen on the Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30pm. Also make sure you tune into the Corvette Diner Alarm Clock Pep Rally beginning at 6am on Good Morning San Diego.