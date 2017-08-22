Preview: Kearny Komets vs Francis Parker Lancers

High school football returns this Friday, and so does the Prep Pigskin Report. The Small School Game of the Week features two teams who have spent a lot of time working towards building their team up for the 2017 season. The Kearny Komets will travel to Franics Parker this Friday night for Week 1 of the KUSI Prep Pigskin Report.



Matt Morrison returns to his Alma Mater for his first year as Francis Parker head coach. Coach Morrison worked at Francis Parker for 7 years as the the assistant coach and Coach John Morrison, Matt's dad, was the head coach at the time.



Morrison said they have a small roster this year with 31 players, 13 of them being freshman and 3 returning seniors who anchor both the offense and defense. OL/DL Bryan Shaw, OL/DL Gabe Sawaya and WR/DE Jack Sachrison are the three senior captains this season but QB/DB/K Ryan Sanborn is the stand out player coach Morrison will turn to the most, "Ryan will never come off the field, he is one of the best kickers and punters in the Country right now".



Coach Will Gray is entering into his 3rd season with the Kearny Komets. "This season definitely got off to a good start with a come from behind win against La Jolla Country Day last Friday night", said Gray. Gray said the game meant a lot to the team because Kearny lost to LJCD last year in the plays off and came back to win 27-17 last Friday night.



Coach Gray said they have worked on focusing and finishing for the game against the Lancers and plan to use a tempo offense and an "in your face" type of defense. WR/DB Devon Jones, RB/DB Brenton Bell and QB Kenyon Williams are the ones to watch out for this season.



Don't miss the Small School Game of the Week at Francis Parker as they host the Kearny Komets. Kick off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Check out the highlights and more on KUSI’s 60-minute Prep Pigskin Report Friday night at 10:30p.m.