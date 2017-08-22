Preview: Madison Warhawks vs El Capitan Vaqueros

This Friday night, the El Capitan Vaqueros will open up their season on their home turf as they square off with the Madison Warhawks. Both teams are hoping for a hot start to the season and El Capitan will be looking to get some payback against Madison, as the Warhawks defeated them 44-7 to open up the 2015 season.

El Capitan head coach Ron Burner is eager to lead his team to another playoff series after their loss to the Bonita Vista Barons, and his squad certainly have the pieces to accomplish this goal. Standing at 6 feet tall is returning quarterback Wick Hauser, a sophomore who won the starting job midseason last year as a freshman, as he leads an offense with senior tight end Antonio Olivieri and junior wide receiver Yaphet Yokley ready to make plays at the receiving end. The Vaqueros’ strength figures to be on defense, with senior Chris Mcdonough returning after a stellar season. He will be joined by senior defensive tackle Cameron Phillips and seniors Chase and Chance Lovato, twin brothers who both play at the defensive back position.

Madison head coach Rick Jackson has lost some key starters for his team, but nevertheless fields a dangerous group who are looking to defend their title as state division champion after their thrilling 21-17 victory over San Jose Valley Christian. Quarterback Terrel Carter has left and is currently competing for playing time at San Jose State, while Erick Buchanan heads up north to begin his college career with Sacramento State. Coach Jackson has decided to implement a two quarterback system for this game, and look for junior Daniel Stokes and sophomore Mario Alves to each take reps behind the center. Senior Jake Pelot returns from the championship team as he figures to be a key player at wide receiver. Senior linebacker Chris Fatilua and junior defensive tackle Noah Saulo will be the leaders of a physical Warhawk defense.

Tune it to KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report Friday night at 10:30 P.M to catch the highlights of this game and all other games around San Diego County!