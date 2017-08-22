Parents of Lennox Lake testify during emotional second day of Banda trial

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The first known "dreamer" to be deported under the Trump Administration, despite being protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, is suing the federal government for his right to stay in the United States and Tuesday was the first hearing.More>>
The AMBER Alert for 9-year-old Daniel Morozov has been deactivated. The child has been safely located.More>>
The parents of an injured 6-year-old boy took the stand Tuesday in the trial of a Mexican citizen charged in a hit-and-run DUI that left their son hospitalized.More>>
A Los Angeles jury has awarded a record sum to a woman who says talc-based baby powder gave her ovarian cancer.
Johnson and Johnson will have to pay Eva Echeverria $417 million. The verdict marks the largest sum awarded in a series of lawsuits against a company across the U.S.
She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007 and continues to receive treatment.More>>
San Diego's Sempra Energy went head to head with Warren Buffet, America's pre-eminent deal maker, but won the bidding war to acquire a Texas energy company. Sempra has to pay a heavy price for it though - $18.8 billion.More>>
A Latino man who yelled racial slurs as he beat and kicked a black man he thought was "hitting'' on his girlfriend, then returned to a Logan Heights alley where he continued the beating, was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.More>>
The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Tuesday to U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to an increase of criminal organizations and activities.More>>
Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with unrelated shootings that left two young men dead in Oceanside over a five-day period.More>>
Dr. James Veltmeyer said Tuesday his experiences as an immigrant who overcame poverty makes him the representative in Congress "the voters of the 52nd District deserve."More>>
Crews were able to extinguish a brush fire off state Route 67, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire.More>>
