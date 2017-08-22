Preview: Chula Vista Spartans vs Lincoln Hornets

Football fans the wait is almost over. The 2017 season is almost upon us and my first game of the year will take me to Lincoln High School where the Hornets will play host to the Chula Vista Spartans in a non-conference game. The Hornets will be looking to improve upon last year’s nail biting loss in the semi-finals. Quarterback and Captain, Asante Hartzog, will lead a Hornets team that has a lot of experience with 14 seniors on its squad.

Chula Vista is also looking to improve upon its first round playoff exit from a year ago. The challenge will not be easy for the Spartans as they start their season with two games on the road. This year’s team has a nice balance of seniors, juniors, and sophomores which should keep the Spartans competitive for the next few years.

One thing is for sure, this game could go down to the battle in the trenches. Both teams have strong lines on both sides of the ball with both teams boasting four players over 200 lbs.

It should be a good game to start the 19th season of the Prep Pigskin Report. Be sure to tune in to KUSI this Friday at 10:30 pm to see the game highlights from this and all the games.