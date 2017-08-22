Preview: Canyon Springs Cougars vs. St. Augustine Saints

High school football is back in full swing as the St. Augustine Saints host the Canyon Springs Pioneers, who just happen to be the 15th ranked most dominant team in Las Vegas.

The Saints are a force to be reckoned with as they are led by senior quarterback J.R. Justice who also happened to be his team's leading receiver and accounted for 12 touchdowns for the 2016 season. The Saints kick off with 14 returning starters; it is without a doubt that their defense will be a fun one to watch unravel this season.



St. Augustine has accounted for a total of 77 wins and 25 losses under Coach Richard Sanchez; last season they went 10-3 overall and 3-2 in league. The Pioneers, who are led by Coach Gus McNair, went 8-2 during the regular season and ended with 4-0 for a perfect league record.

While St. Augustine might appear to have an upper hand in this upcoming season with all of their returning starters, Canyon Springs has 6-foot-4 defensive tackle Germaine Carmena who had 20 tackles and 7 sacks in the 2016 season. This matchup will be one for the eyes, as both teams have insane momentum to showcase under the Friday night lights this week.



Reminder that if you can't make it out to Mesa College for the game on Friday night, be sure to catch all the highlights on The Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30 PM on KUSI.