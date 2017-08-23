Preview: La Jolla Vikings vs. Hilltop Lancers

It’s that time of year again high school football fans. Get ready to set your DVRs or watch live this Friday as the Prep Pigskin Report kicks off its 19th season, with one of the 26 games that will be covered featuring the La Jolla Vikings heading down to the South Bay to battle against the Hilltop Lancers for a week 1 win.

The pairing is nothing new to both City and South Bay fans. Last season, La Jolla came up short of a W against Hilltop, with the final score being 24-21. Both teams ended their seasons respectfully with a 7-5 overall standing.

La Jolla is starting off this season with some fresh starts, including quarterback and head coach positions. Trevor Scully, former Mission Bay quarterback transfers to La Jolla to finish his senior season as a Viking. Tyler Roach, who had a short coaching stint at LJCD returns to La Jolla as the new head coach. Roach was the Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach for three years, even leading the most prolific offense in school history back in 2014 and his offense broke San Diego section records in the same year.

Hilltop is following the same trend, with Chula Vista Spartans senior transfer Daniel McPherren hoping to lead his team to Division and CIF titles after Hilltop reached a quarterfinal spot last season. Although he is new to the program, he is not new to his fellow teammates as a friend and former competition.

Friday’s game will not only test the transfer quarterbacks abilities to adapt to new offenses under pressure, but the ability to lead their team out on top. Who will come out of the gates strong with a week one victory?

Stay tuned in this Friday night at 10:30pm on KUSI as the nation’s number one high school football show brings fans the coverage, highlights and scores of La Jolla vs. Hilltop as well as 25 other games across the county. Make sure to stay connected with us and follow all of our social media accounts under the username @redjacketarmy.