Game of the Week Preview: El Camino Wildcats vs Point Loma Pointers

Kicking off the first week for the Prep Pigskin Reports game of the week will be the Wildcats from El Camino high school in Oceanside traveling down south as they face the Pointers at Point Loma. Last season when these teams faced each other, first and last games of the season, they both came out with a win. El Camino defeated Point Loma in their first game 21-8, but were not so lucky to carry that momentum as they faced the Pointers in their final game of 2016 with a 42-35 loss.

While El Camino did not have a winning season in 2016, they know how to put high numbers on the board and get their men into the end zone. The Wildcats also know how to hold their own on defense, almost always keeping their opponents to a close score. This new 2017 team is made up of almost all upper class men which should help give them an edge for this upcoming season.

Point Loma did however have a better season winning 5 games one of which being their second to last game against El Camino. The Pointers went on to the first round of playoffs but ended up losing to the mighty Saints from St. Augustine. Eager to see how both of these teams have grown over the year, check out which team will rise and come out with a win on PPR Friday night!