Preview: Mt. Carmel Sundevils vs. Otay Ranch Mustangs

Week one of San Diego high school football season kicks off this Friday at 7pm, as the south county Otay Ranch Mustangs host the north county Mount Carmel Sundevils. Although a non-conference matchup, this season opener will provide an opportunity for both teams to set the tone for the 2017 season.

Last season the Sundevils, anchored by head coach John Anderson, achieved an overall record of 7-5 that included a close win in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs. The Sundevils had a record of 2-4 in the Palomar North County league, and were tied for 4th out of seven teams.

The Mustangs, led by fourth-year head coach Lance Christensen, finished last season with an overall record of 4-8. This also included a win in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs. In the Metro Mesa League, the Mustangs had a record of 1-3, finishing 4th out of five teams. As the Mustangs battle in the Metro Mesa League this year, they will look to replicate their success from back in 2015, when they were a playoff semifinalist.

In the last matchup between these teams on August 26, 2016, the host Sundevils achieved a dominating 34-0 win over the Mustangs. Now the Mustangs have a chance for revenge on home turf, but there’s no doubt the Sundevils will bring their game.

“It’s always nice to play at home, but Mt. Carmel is a really good team so whether you’re home or away you have to be focused and ready to play,” said Mustangs Head Coach Christensen. “When the lights come on, we’re hoping that we play to our potential.”

The Sundevils will be returning six starters on offense, including lefty quarterback Sean Casey, wide receivers Danny Edwards and Reuben Flowers, tailback Amir Batta, and offensive linemen Sean Singh and Alek Dubney. When go-to QB Dylan Hunt was injured last season, Casey went to work and completed 74 of 143 passes for 938 yards and nine touchdowns. Casey will certainly be an offensive player to watch for this year. On defense, three starters will return: linebacker Kekoa Willkomm (an impact defensive player returning from a knee injury), linebacker Spencer Jackson, and safety Grant Walby.

As for the Mustangs, they’ll be looking to running back Gus Espiritu for big plays on offense, as he rushed for 1,263 yards last season and scored seven touchdowns. Another offensive standout is backup quarterback Kelvin Bradley, who passed for 483 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. On defense, the linebackers bring tremendous size and strength, notably Alex King (225), Manu Ta’a (210), and Darian Williams (210).

Kickoff is set for 7pm.