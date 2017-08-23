Preview: Del Norte Nighthawks vs Carlsbad Lancers

The red jackets are back for another exciting and thrilling football season as we kick off our week one action in Carlsbad California. The Lancers will host a non conference game verse the Del Norte Nighthawks.

Del Norte head coach Patrick Coleman will look to kick off the season strong as his team finished (4-7) last year and loosing his last four games of the season. With a bunch of key starters graduating last year players like Jelani "the jet" McCall who plays both sides of the ball to lead this team.

The Carlsbad Lancers lead by head coach Thadd MacNeal did not fair much better last season as the Lancers would finish (4-8). Carlsbad will be lead by senior Cameron Thomas who fly's under the radar as a San Diego standout who's size and versatility will lead the Lancers on both sides of the ball.

What makes this game even more intriguing is the fact that the Lancers steamrolled the Nighthawks last season in the first game 28-0. But due to the fact Carlsbad had some ineligible players contribute the Lancers were forced to forfeit the win. Will the Nighthawks make it two in a row or will the Lancers redeem a bitter loss?

Tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report this Friday night at 10:30 pm only on KUSI.