Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots vs Mira Mesa Marauders

It seems like the wait gets longer and longer each year, but the anticipation is finally over. Even with the heartbreaking loss of the Charger’s, football is alive and well in San Diego!

The very first Jersey Mikes City Game Of The Week of the 2017 season features two teams who happen to share the same problem: their stadiums are still under construction. Kearny High School will host the Friday night game between the Patrick Henry Patriots and the Mira Mesa Marauders. This as about as neutral of an environment as it can get, both schools are about a 15 minute drive to Kearny.

Patrick Henry hopes to improve on last years successful campaign which included a 1st place finish in the City League and a playoff berth. It won’t be an easy challenge as the Patriots will have to nearly replace the entire lineup. Starting quarterback Bryan Pace has graduated along with leading rusher Dominick Silvels, star receiver/defensive back Ryan Savage and the defensive line’s anchor Marc Mendez. Despite the losses this isn’t a team to write off, but it will require players like running back Melvin Harris and cornerback Alex Fernandez to lead the way. Fernandez was second on the team in interception last year with 3 picks, and Melvin Harris did a great job stepping up in games that Dominick Silvels missed.

While Patrick Henry looks to convince doubters that they aren’t going into rebuilding mode, the Mira Mesa Marauders hope to get out. Mira Mesa’s young squad struggled last season with a 1-9 record to end the year, and will also have to replace star running back Lamar Raboteau Jr’s 1,080 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns. The Marauders featured a lot of sophomores on the 2017 team so they’re a young group with some experience under their belts. Junior quarterback Noah Tumblin saw the field quite frequently as a sophomore last year, as did receivers Albert Lemon and Marcus Dean. Look for them to become bigger focal points throughout this season.

These two teams went head to head in last years opening week as well with Patrick Henry coasting to a 25-7 win. The impact players of both teams during that game have already received their diplomas, so it will be up to a brand new cast of players to start the year with a 1-0 record. Tune into Prep Pigskin report this Friday night to see who’s able to come out on top!