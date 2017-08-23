Pres. Trump calls for enforcement of immigration laws already in place

PHOENIX, ARIZONA (KUSI) — President Donald Trump was in his element Tuesday while speaking at a rally in Phoenix.

He blasted the media for its coverage of his handling of the violence in Charlottesville and he had a lot to say about immigration and urged Congress to get back to work on his agenda.

Earlier in the day, President Trump stopped in Yuma, meeting with Marines at the Marine Corps Air Station.

He also toured the border patrol hanger before flying to Phoenix.

Watch his full speech below.