El Cajon Ford East County Game of the Week Preview: Morse Tigers vs. Mount Miguel Matadors

The 2017 edition of the El Cajon Ford East County Game of the Week starts off with a geographical matchup that might catch you by surprise. While the Morse Tigers typically fall under Brandon Stone's jurisdiction in the City, they'll travel just over 3 miles to Mount Miguel to take on the Matadors in the season opener.

Each squad returns one of the top running backs in the county. Senior Shemar Greene totes the rock for Mount Miguel, after putting up 1099 yards and 11 TDs in 2016. His best game came against Santana, when he piled up 290 yards and 3 rushing scores, plus 69 yards and another TD through the air.

Martell Irby went over 100 yards in 10 of his 11 games last season, amassing a total of 1729 yards and 22 trips to the endzone. His top performance was a 275 yard, 4 score gem against Valley Center in the Division III playoffs.

Tim Patrick also went over 1000 yards for Morse in 2016, with 14 scores of his own. All told, last year's Tigers racked up over 4000 rushing yards, at over 9 yards per carry, on their way to an 8-5 record. And it was a good thing they could run, because they almost never passed -- they attempted just 12 passes the entire season. Ninth-year head coach Tracy McNair has said that the offense will open up more this year.

We will have live pregame coverage on KUSI News between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. During the game, follow all the action on Twitter and Instagram, at @kusippr and @redjacketarmy. And of course, you can see all the highlights on the Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30 p.m., only on KUSI.