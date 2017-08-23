Preview: Mission Bay Buccaneers vs. Escondido Cougars

As week one of the Prep Pigskin Report looms across San Diego County, two teams are preparing to debut their 2017 season in an East County meets North County show down. The Mission Bay Buccaneers will be making the drive up North this Friday to take on the Escondido Cougars in a similar fashion that opened up both team’s seasons last year.

Both teams launched their 2016 seasons against one another, with the Buccaneers finishing on top in a close 31-28 victory. With a home field advantage this year, the Cougars are looking for redemption and are confident that they will start the season with a victory in the books.

“Last year we were up 14 points against Mission Bay, but lost focus and weren’t able to finish,” Coach Bordam said.

The Escondido Cougars are very aware that any inch gained on the field this week against Mission Bay is an inch that they are going to have to fight for.

With one year under his belt as head coach, Escondido’s Jud Bordman is crafting his team into a potential silent killer lead by seniors Edwin Vorachack and Quinton Gaudet. Last year the Cougars had a rocky season, going 2-8 overall and 1-4 in league. Despite the rough season, it was an overall improvement for the first year head coach compared to the Cougars’ 2015 season.

“Earned, never given” is the motto the Cougars are striving to live by this season as they hope to prove to the Valley League that they are not a team to be reckoned with. Their game plan heading in to week one is to start fast and finish strong.

Mission Bay is coming in with a similar approach, as they focus on “hoping to spread out Escondido on the field and exploit some one-on-one match-ups,” according to Head Coach Nears Kenny.

The Buccaneers are lead by senior quarterback Jaiden Corea, who is known for his athleticism and football IQ. The senior plays with a sense of tenacity and has the mentality that he always has something to prove.

Another guy to watch out for on Mission Bay’s roster is Kenneth Mitchell. In the team’s scrimmage against La Jolla High School last week, the senior running back recorded two interceptions and a touchdown.

The Cougars will be playing without offensive lineman Joseph Morrison this Friday, who is out with a torn meniscus. The junior had surgery this past week and will be out for the next couple of games.

Mission Bay’s wide receiver, Evan Aguon, is on the bubble this week and will be a game-time decision. Other than the sophomore’s possible injury, the Buccaneers are expected to play with a full roster.

Make sure to head on out to Escondido High School this Friday night to watch both the Cougars and Buccaneers debut their 2017 season. Kick off is at 7 p.m., but if you can’t make it no need to worry. Tune in to The Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30 p.m. to not only catch the highlights of this game, but all the other games being played throughout San Diego County.