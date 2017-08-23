Preview: Coronado Islanders vs San Ysidro Cougars

It’s week 1 of the high school football season that mean PPR is back in session! This week’s assignment takes me to the South Bay where San Ysidro High School will be hosting Coronado High School.

Last year this face off the Coronado Islanders dominated the game 39-12 in their home turf. For the 2017 season, this non-conference rematch game will be at San Ysidro Cougars home field. Can the Islanders sail their way into another win?

Returning players, now a junior, Max Baker rushed 21-yard this same game a year ago. While Braeden Laughlin received a 19-yard pass, with his return to the season as a senior it can be imagined the hunger to improve and gain yardage are in sight. Senior running back Trent Chapman has been mentioned as player to watch on this offensive team as well. On the Defensive side Senior Center Defensive End Josh Wink has also been mentioned as a player to watch in stopping the Cougars from getting touchdowns.

Senior Quarterback Christopher Macias will be the Cougar’s backbone this opening game of the season.

Last year San Ysidro went 5-6 in the season, 3-0 in league, 2-2 at home, and 2-4 away. Coronado went 9-3 in the season, 4-0 in league, 6-0 at home, and 3-1 away.

Will the Islanders repeat history or will the Cougars defend their territory? Tune in into PPR this Friday night for the results!