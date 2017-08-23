Preview: San Clemente Tritons vs. Oceanside Pirates

Oceanside High School is the scene of this week’s non-conference game against 2016 CIF State Champions, the San Clemente Tritons. This time last year the Pirates were victorious in their game walking away with a close but well deserved 51-42 win.

The Triton's (0-0) will return to the field under the leadership of returning head coach Jaime Ortiz who enters his fifth season as San Clemente’s head coach. Ortiz led his team to their first CIF State championship and CIF-Southern Section Division II Championship last season. That was the first championship title San Clemente football has seen in 52 years and with a Division II Championship under their belt, the Triton's are welcomed into Division I ball this Fall.

Despite saying goodbye to power player Jack Sears at the end of last season, San Clemente won’t be impacted by the loss of their alum. The organization is known for molding players into successful collegiate and professional athletes. Players to keep an eye on this season are Senior Austin Whitsett (RB) and Junior transfer Brendan Costello (QB). Both players have tremendous skill and experience and we’re ranked high in “O.C. Hot 150: Orange County’s Impact Football Players for 2017”.

Week 1 host, the Oceanside Pirates (0-0) once again step back onto their home field with head coach David Rodriguez. This is Rodriguez’s third season as the Pirates head coach. With Oceanside replenishing their starting lineup this year the team welcomes a group of players predicted to have a stellar season. Returning Quarterback, Alex Miller (Senior) will lead the Pirates offense. With the Offensive Line full of mass, two seniors to keep in mind are 6’6 295lbs Donovan Laie and 6’2 285lbs Mason Buczek. With size arguably in their favor all that’s left to assess in the upcoming season is skill and speed. Other players to watch are Senior’s Jonathon Segi (LB), Asa Boteler (LB) and Jordan Duson (DE/TE).

With both teams looking to kick off their seasons with a respective win, only under the Friday night-lights will we know who comes out on top. The Pirates face the Triton's at Oceanside High School Friday at 7pm. Tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30pm to catch the final score and more.