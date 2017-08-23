Fire burns through Kearny Mesa recycling plant

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) — Crews from San Diego Fire Rescue battling a structure fire Tuesday night at a recycling plant in Kearny Mesa.

The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. at the facility owned by Resource Management Group. A second alarm was sounded and fire department crews and helicopters were quickly on the scene.

The smoke from the flames affected visibility over SR-163.

Part of the main access road, Mercury Street, was closed while crews worked to contain the fire.

Fire officials said they expected to be on the scene for quite some time, dealing with the cleanup.