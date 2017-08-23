Preview: Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders vs Ramona Bulldogs

The long and anticipated wait is over football fans, we are back! Prep Pigskin Report plans to kick off Season 19 this Friday, August 25th, as the High School football season is underway. One matchup we will be covering is the Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders taking on the Ramona Bulldogs at 7 pm.

Although this is a non-conference game, both teams will be coming out of the gates hot to start their seasons. The Ramona Bulldogs will be led by head coach Damon Baldwin and running back Tristan Stacey as this year they will be looking to mimic last season and make another CIF playoff push. The Bulldogs will be sure to put a fight as they hope to better last year’s 5-6 overall record and start the season off with a win.

Mater Dei Catholic who lost former Silver Pigskin recipient, CJ Verdell, to the University of Oregon, will look to start the season off with a win under head coach John Joyner. Last year the Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders lost just 1 game all year and became the CIF Division II Champions. The Crusaders will be sure to attempt to show the Ramona Bulldogs how champions start off a season.

Please feel free to tune into Week 1 for the 2017 Season of Prep Pigskin Report on KUSI. Also, find us on Twitter and Instagram @RedJacketArmy for in game updates.