Preview: Sweetwater Red Devils vs. University City Centurions

Friday night lights are back! This Friday night two Division 4 teams face off at 6:30pm when the Sweetwater Red Devils visit the University City Centurions.



The forecast for Friday nights game calls for a perfect 70 degrees with a 100% chance of well played football to start off the fresh season. Both teams are eager to get back out under the lights and the crowd, and start off their season strong with a win over a sold opponent.



The University City Centurions are all fired up coming off a great win over Madison at the San Diego State University Passing League. Sweetwater will have to come out ready to play hard under a tough Centurion crowd, hoping to come out victorious on the road. University City is hoping to have a full home crowd for their season opener and should expect a good crowd from their opponent Sweetwater Red Devils.



