Marine layer keeps temperatures cool Wednesday before warm up begins

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A deep marine layer settled over much of San Diego County Wednesday, stretching far into inland valleys.

Clouds and patchy fog are expected to help keep temperatures close to average for a few more days. Morning fog was creating light drizzle across the county. 

Beginning Friday the weather will start to warm, with Sunday through Wednesday next week expected to be the hottest days of the oncoming warming trend. Heat advisories may even be set as temperatures rise 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to be average for this time of year. High temperatures Wednesday will be 74 to 79 degrees at the beaches, 77 to 82 in the western valleys, 82 to 87 near the foothills, 82 to 90 in the mountains and 102 to 107 in the deserts. 

