Marine layer keeps temperatures cool Wednesday before warm up begins

A deep marine layer settled over much of San Diego County Wednesday, stretching far into inland valleys.More>>
The Port of San Diego is asking residents and artists for their help. The Port's Waterfront Arts & Activation Department will be hosting free open sessions where the public can come and participate in their next commissioned art project.More>>
President Donald Trump was in his element Tuesday while speaking at a rally in Phoenix.More>>
The first known "dreamer" to be deported under the Trump Administration, despite being protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, is suing the federal government for his right to stay in the United States and Tuesday was the first hearing.More>>
The AMBER Alert for 9-year-old Daniel Morozov has been deactivated. The child has been safely located.More>>
Crews from San Diego Fire Rescue battling a structure fire Tuesday night at a recycling plant in Kearny Mesa.More>>
A Latino man who yelled racial slurs as he beat and kicked a black man he thought was "hitting'' on his girlfriend, then returned to a Logan Heights alley where he continued the beating, was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.More>>
The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Tuesday to U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to an increase of criminal organizations and activities.More>>
Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with unrelated shootings that left two young men dead in Oceanside over a five-day period.More>>
Dr. James Veltmeyer said Tuesday his experiences as an immigrant who overcame poverty makes him the representative in Congress "the voters of the 52nd District deserve."More>>
