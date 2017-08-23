Preview: Poway Titans vs Bonita Vista Barons

The Poway Titans, a power house in the North County, travel south to battle the Bonita Vista Barons in opening week action.

Both football programs play in respectable leagues, Poway in the Palomar League and Bonita Vista out of the Metro-Mesa, and have stacked their pre-league schedule as most pronounced programs have become accustomed to do.

Poway’s Head Coach Scott Coats looks to improve on his 18-7 record through his first two season as Titans Head Coach. Coats led the Titans to 10-2 record in 2016 opening the season with 8 straight wins. He will rely on Junior WR Noah Araujo to power the Titans attack on offense catching 8 touchdown passes last season. On defense, MLB Donovan Bercasio will be a key component as he led the defense in tackles last year.

Bonita Vista went out during the off season and brought in Aaron Jones from Madison High School to run the program. Jones comes from one of the best football programs in the County under the tutelage of Rick Jackson and will bring a quality of football that could turn around last year’s 3-7 record.

After last season’s 33-14 loss to Poway. the Barons will try for redemption as they have tough sledding ahead after losing more than 20 seniors last year to graduation.