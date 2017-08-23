Eclipse Fire in Campo reaches 90 percent containment

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Navy announced Wednesday the commander of its 7th Fleet will be removed from duty after two fatal ship collisions in the past two months.More>>
The Navy announced Wednesday the commander of its 7th Fleet will be removed from duty after two fatal ship collisions in the past two months.More>>
ESPN may have made a mountain out of a mole hill when they pre-emptively removed a sports announcer for fear of possible backlash over the announcer’s name.More>>
ESPN may have made a mountain out of a mole hill when they pre-emptively removed a sports announcer for fear of possible backlash over the announcer’s name.More>>
A man who abducted his 9-year-old son after allegedly shooting and killing the child's mother, prompting an Amber Alert, was killed Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting in Tarzana and the child was found safe.More>>
A man who abducted his 9-year-old son after allegedly shooting and killing the child's mother, prompting an Amber Alert, was killed Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting in Tarzana and the child was found safe.More>>
A deep marine layer settled over much of San Diego County Wednesday, stretching far into inland valleys.More>>
A deep marine layer settled over much of San Diego County Wednesday, stretching far into inland valleys.More>>
The Port of San Diego is asking residents and artists for their help. The Port's Waterfront Arts & Activation Department will be hosting free open sessions where the public can come and participate in their next commissioned art project.More>>
The Port of San Diego is asking residents and artists for their help. The Port's Waterfront Arts & Activation Department will be hosting free open sessions where the public can come and participate in their next commissioned art project.More>>
Firefighters reported 90 percent containment Wednesday of a wildfire that scorched about 200 acres of brush in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County and threatened about 20 back-country homes hours after Monday's solar eclipse.More>>
Firefighters reported 90 percent containment Wednesday of a wildfire that scorched about 200 acres of brush in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County and threatened about 20 back-country homes hours after Monday's solar eclipse.More>>
Sixteen people and at least one dog fled from a burning home this morning in the Oak Park neighborhood just minutes before the house became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.More>>
Sixteen people and at least one dog fled from a burning home this morning in the Oak Park neighborhood just minutes before the house became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.More>>
Crews from San Diego Fire Rescue battling a structure fire Tuesday night at a recycling plant in Kearny Mesa.More>>
Crews from San Diego Fire Rescue battling a structure fire Tuesday night at a recycling plant in Kearny Mesa.More>>
A Latino man who yelled racial slurs as he beat and kicked a black man he thought was "hitting'' on his girlfriend, then returned to a Logan Heights alley where he continued the beating, was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.More>>
A Latino man who yelled racial slurs as he beat and kicked a black man he thought was "hitting'' on his girlfriend, then returned to a Logan Heights alley where he continued the beating, was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.More>>
The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Tuesday to U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to an increase of criminal organizations and activities.More>>
The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Tuesday to U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to an increase of criminal organizations and activities.More>>