Eclipse Fire in Campo reaches 90 percent containment

CAMPO (KUSI) — Firefighters reported 90 percent containment Wednesday of a wildfire that scorched about 200 acres of brush in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County and threatened about 20 back-country homes hours after Monday's solar eclipse.

The blaze, dubbed the Eclipse Fire in a nod to the astronomical phenomenon, erupted for unknown reasons about 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of La Posta Road and state Route 94 in Campo, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

#EclipseFire [update] Containment has been increased to 90% while acreage remains at 200. Next update will be at 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/OfBhnzRI2c — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 23, 2017

As the flames spread Monday afternoon amid gusty winds, low humidity levels and temperatures in the upper 80s, authorities cleared people out of about 20 homes and nearby Mountain Warfare Training Camp Michael Monsoor, setting up a shelter at Mountain Empire High School in Pine Valley.

But fire crews halted the spread of the flames by 5:30 p.m. Monday, and the evacuations were lifted soon after, Sanchez said. By 8 p.m. that night, the blaze was holding at 200 acres and was 10 percent contained.

On Tuesday morning, officials reported the wildfire was still 200 acres and 40 percent contained, and on Tuesday night it was 80 percent contained.

About 175 state, federal and local government firefighters were assigned to the fire on Tuesday, Sanchez said. Its cause was under investigation.