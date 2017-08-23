Preview: South Bay Game of the Week: Olympian Eagles vs. Santa Fe Christian Eagles

The Week One South Bay Game of the Week features Olympian playing host to Santa Fe Christian.

The Olympian Eagles enter their first game with a record of 8-5 under the fine tutelage of veteran head coach Paul Van Nostrand. The team is lead offensively by Quarterback Nico Mendoza who passed for over 1400 yards last year with 20 touchdown passes and only six picks. Look for Mendoza's preferred target to be Isaiah Williams who had over thirty receptions last year.

The 'other' Eagles begin their season under the leadership of fifth year head coach Jon Wallace. Last year the team went 9-3.

Look for Junior Quarterback Michael Linguadoca to be a key part of the offense. Last year as a sophomore he helped pull off a super impressive 31-0 win over Torrey Pines.

The Eagles lost 24 players to graduation and have no returning offensive front line players so that could be a challenge.

On a personal note, yours truly, John Soderman, will be beginning my 18th season as a member of the PPR. Only Paul Rudy has more time and grade than me. When I first started there were basically four of us on camera. Now Papa Pig has turned it into a juggernaut...the best high school football show in America they say employing over 100 people.

See you this Friday!