North County Game of the Week Preview: San Marcos Knights 38, Vista Panthers 22

Six 1st half turnovers didn't stop the San Marcos Knights and Vista Panthers from lighting up the scoreboard in the Knights 38-22 win in the Tri-City Medical Center North County Game of the Week.

Game one jitters best describes the 1st 24 minutes of the game, that saw two "Scoop and Scores" one by each team.  Vista showed they will be a force to be reckoned with early on in the game, Isaac Tinoisamoa dominated the line of scrimmage stripping Knights quarterback Miles Hastings, only to watch Dez Taua scoop and score from 26 yards out for a 10-0 lead.
There is reason that San Marcos receiver and UCLA Commit Kyle Philips is on the "Silver Pigskin Watch list", he can flat out play football. Just toward the end of the 2nd quarter, Phillips caught a 12 yard TD pass from Miles Hastings to cut the vista lead to three.
The Knights defense also produced turnovers, as Kyle Webb started a strip and score with Quinn Roth taking in a vista fumble for a 14-10 Knight lead at the half.
Second half San Marcos, Jason Texler 's offense took over with Ethan Cline scoring twice as well as a touchdown pass from Hastings to San Diego State bound Brandon Bornes. San Marcos goes to 1-0, while Vista drops to 0-1.  The Knights travel to Bonita Vista next Friday, while the Panthers host San Pasqual.
"Smash Mouth vs. Up-Tempo" best describes the Tri-City Medical Center North County Game of the Week.
 
Vista will kick-off the season at San Marcos, both teams coming off playoff appearances in 2016.
 
San Marcos has several division 1 one football players on their roster highlighted by wide receiver and UCLA Commit Kyle Phillips.  The 5'11 175 pound Phillips is ranked the 76th best player in the state of California and is on the PPR Pre-season "Silver Pigskin Watch list". Offensive tackle Andrew Meyer is the leader of an up-tempo that will open holes for San Diego State bound running back Brandon Bornes.  While  will take over quarterbacking duties for a team that is loaded offensively.
 
Vista's young but talented defense will have their hands full, but they will be up to the task, they are lead by sophomore All-League defensive tackle Isaac Tinoisamoa, who also anchors the offensive line at center. In fact vista is loaded with talented underclassmen. Sophomore slot back and defensive back Desmond Taua is also a two way starter and has shown flashes of brilliance that make him one of the best underclassmen in the county.  There is senior leadership on the team in RB/MLB Vega Sialoi, RB Nick Stormo and OL Tia Faatuiese.
 
Highlights of this game and 26 more from around San Diego County on the Emmy-Award winning high school football show "Prep Pigskin Report". Kick off is 10:30 every Friday night during the fall on KUSI-TV Channel 9/51, you can also watch the show live streaming on KUSI.com.
