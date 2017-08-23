North County Game of the Week Preview: San Marcos Knights 38, Vista Panthers 22

Tri-City Medical Center North County Game of the Week Recap



Six 1st half turnovers didn't stop the San Marcos Knights and Vista Panthers from lighting up the scoreboard in the Knights 38-22 win in the Tri-City Medical Center North County Game of the Week.

Game one jitters best describes the 1st 24 minutes of the game, that saw two "Scoop and Scores" one by each team. Vista showed they will be a force to be reckoned with early on in the game, Isaac Tinoisamoa dominated the line of scrimmage stripping Knights quarterback Miles Hastings, only to watch Dez Taua scoop and score from 26 yards out for a 10-0 lead.

There is reason that San Marcos receiver and UCLA Commit Kyle Philips is on the "Silver Pigskin Watch list", he can flat out play football. Just toward the end of the 2nd quarter, Phillips caught a 12 yard TD pass from Miles Hastings to cut the vista lead to three.

The Knights defense also produced turnovers, as Kyle Webb started a strip and score with Quinn Roth taking in a vista fumble for a 14-10 Knight lead at the half.

Second half San Marcos, Jason Texler 's offense took over with Ethan Cline scoring twice as well as a touchdown pass from Hastings to San Diego State bound Brandon Bornes. San Marcos goes to 1-0, while Vista drops to 0-1. The Knights travel to Bonita Vista next Friday, while the Panthers host San Pasqual.