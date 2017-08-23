Preview: Vista Panthers vs. San Marcos Knights

"Smash Mouth vs. Up-Tempo" best describes the Tri-City Medical Center North County Game of the Week.

Vista will kick-off the season at San Marcos, both teams coming off playoff appearances in 2016.

San Marcos has several division 1 one football players on their roster highlighted by wide receiver and UCLA Commit Kyle Phillips. The 5'11 175 pound Phillips is ranked the 76th best player in the state of California and is on the PPR Pre-season "Silver Pigskin Watch list". Offensive tackle Andrew Meyer is the leader of an up-tempo that will open holes for San Diego State bound running back Brandon Bornes. While will take over quarterbacking duties for a team that is loaded offensively.



Vista's young but talented defense will have their hands full, but they will be up to the task, they are lead by sophomore All-League defensive tackle Isaac Tinoisamoa, who also anchors the offensive line at center. In fact vista is loaded with talented underclassmen. Sophomore slot back and defensive back Desmond Taua is also a two way starter and has shown flashes of brilliance that make him one of the best underclassmen in the county. There is senior leadership on the team in RB/MLB Vega Sialoi, RB Nick Stormo and OL Tia Faatuiese.