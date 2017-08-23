San Diegans vying for $700 million Powerball prize

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Lottery players across the U.S. are scooping up $2 Powerball tickets in hopes of beating the odds and winning a massive $700 million jackpot as Wednesday night's drawing nears.More>>
The Navy announced Wednesday the commander of its 7th Fleet will be removed from duty after two fatal ship collisions in the past two months.More>>
ESPN may have made a mountain out of a mole hill when they pre-emptively removed a sports announcer for fear of possible backlash over the announcer’s name.More>>
A man who abducted his 9-year-old son after allegedly shooting and killing the child's mother, prompting an Amber Alert, was killed Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting in Tarzana and the child was found safe.More>>
A deep marine layer settled over much of San Diego County Wednesday, stretching far into inland valleys.More>>
A UC San Diego center that studies cybersecurity, weapons of mass destruction and other methods of conflict announced that it has received a $3.3 million grant from the Charles Koch Foundation.More>>
Crews from San Diego Fire Rescue battling a structure fire Tuesday night at a recycling plant in Kearny Mesa.More>>
Firefighters reported 90 percent containment Wednesday of a wildfire that scorched about 200 acres of brush in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County and threatened about 20 back-country homes hours after Monday's solar eclipse.More>>
Sixteen people and at least one dog fled from a burning home this morning in the Oak Park neighborhood just minutes before the house became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.More>>
A Latino man who yelled racial slurs as he beat and kicked a black man he thought was "hitting'' on his girlfriend, then returned to a Logan Heights alley where he continued the beating, was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.More>>
