UC San Diego international security center receives $3.3M grant

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — A UC San Diego center that studies cybersecurity, weapons of mass destruction and other methods of conflict announced that it has received a $3.3 million grant from the Charles Koch Foundation.

According to UCSD, the Center for Peace and Security Studies focuses on the viability of a U.S. grand strategy of restraint and the use of deterrence, and the costs, risks, and other aspects of U.S. alliance commitments and interventions, said Erik Gartzke, a political science professor who founded cPASS last year.

"The security environment for the United States and for peace and stability in the world is changing quickly," Gartzke said. "Generous funding from the Charles Koch Foundation will allow the Center for Peace and Security Studies to grow to meet the need for new answers that address these emerging challenges," he said. "We at cPASS are excited by this important expression of support."

The professor said cPASS is poised to become a leading sources of insight into cyberwar and military automation since it's one of just a handful of research centers of its kind. The center also looks at intelligence derived from big data.

The funding will be used for postdoctoral fellows and researchers, plus public outreach. The center plans to host conferences, workshops and similar activities related to the mission of the center and scope of the grant.

In addition, cPASS will organize and host academic talks designed to publicize the center's research.