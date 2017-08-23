Court hearing for the first 'Dreamer' deported under Trump Administration continues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The second day of court hearings continued Wednesday for 23-year-old Juan Manuel Montes, who was the first "Dreamer" to be deported under the Trump Administration.

The attorneys representing Montes are confident they will be ready for trial by the end of this year, but a part of the evidence they need to make their case is their client, who was deported to Mexico in February.

Montes argues he was unlawfully removed from the country in the dead of the night Feb.19, after immigration officials detained him near the border in Calexico, California. The immigration officials argue Montes was caught trying to re-enter the U.S., and they say that means he voluntarily left the country and forfeited his DACA protection.

He sued the federal government in April after immigration agencies refused to provide any information to explain why he was deported. In July, attorneys representing Montes submitted declarations and other evidence that prove Montes was unlawfully removed. They are asking the court to order his immediate return to the U.S., his only home.

Judge Gonsalvo Curiel is the judge for this case and previously oversaw the Trump University lawsuit and was accused of political bias by then-candidate Donald Trump.

Curiel previously said he wanted Montes physically in court to testify, qualified it in court on Tuesday, arguing if the trial isn't until December, Montes doesn't need to be brought back to the U.S. until then, but his attorneys disagree.

If returned to the U.S. before trial, Montes would not be given his DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — status.

Early this year, and before he was deported, Montes was enrolled in DACA, an Obama-era program that protects immigrants who were brought here illegally as children.

This is why he and his attorneys are suing the U.S. Government, claiming unlawful removal.

But they are also hoping to uncover a problem within federal immigration agencies that may be more pervasive under the new administration.