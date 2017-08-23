San Diegans have two weeks to claim refund from $435K in unclaim - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diegans have two weeks to claim refund from $435K in unclaimed property taxes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diegans have just over two weeks to claim part of $435,000 in refund money before it gets taken over by the county, officials said Wednesday.

The money is from roughly 1,250 unclaimed property tax refunds, accounts administered by countywide departments and superior court exhibits.

"My office is usually taking tax payments from property owners, so it's nice to be giving back the money for a change,'' said county Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. "Only 60 people have filed claims, so the majority of the money will be rolled into the county's general fund if it's not claimed soon.''

Residents can file a claim by Sept. 8 by calling (877) 829-4732 or sending an email to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov. The website at www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection/Unclaimed-Money.html has a list of people and businesses owed money.

State law says court exhibit money that is unclaimed for two years, countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county's general fund.

The smallest amount available is $10.12, and the largest amount is $60,140.94, owed to a company called Balcor by the county's Planning and Development Services Department.

The problem is that county officials don't have any information about Balcor despite outreach efforts by the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office.

An executive with a major Houston-based commercial real estate services company with the same name, founded by baseball and basketball team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, recently told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the firm hasn't done any business in San Diego.

