Thieves escape with stolen merchandise after robbing El Cerrito pawnshop

Thieves escape with stolen merchandise after robbing El Cerrito - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A pair of thieves smashed a display case at an El Cerrito-area pawnshop Wednesday and fled with handfuls of merchandise.

The robbery in the 5900 block of El Cajon Boulevard took place shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to San Diego police. The bandits, both wearing hooded jackets, fled the area to the south in a dark-blue Ford van or SUV, witnesses reported.

It was not immediately clear what type of items the thieves stole, Officer Billy Hernandez said.

