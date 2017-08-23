Testimony begins for Navy man accused of torturing neighbors' dogs in Oceanside

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The case of the first known "Dreamer" to be deported under the Trump Administration could go to trial by the end of the year in the U.S. District Court Southern District of California.More>>
The case of the first known "Dreamer" to be deported under the Trump Administration could go to trial by the end of the year in the U.S. District Court Southern District of California.More>>
San Diego is about to begin the search for a new police chief to replace Shelley Zimmerman. She will be forced out of her job because she enrolled in a retirement program that ends next year.More>>
San Diego is about to begin the search for a new police chief to replace Shelley Zimmerman. She will be forced out of her job because she enrolled in a retirement program that ends next year.More>>
The first known "dreamer" to be deported under the Trump Administration, despite being protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, is suing the federal government for his right to stay in the United States and Tuesday was the first hearing.More>>
The first known "dreamer" to be deported under the Trump Administration, despite being protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, is suing the federal government for his right to stay in the United States and Tuesday was the first hearing.More>>
The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Tuesday to U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to an increase of criminal organizations and activities.More>>
The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Tuesday to U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to an increase of criminal organizations and activities.More>>
Lottery players across the U.S. are scooping up $2 Powerball tickets in hopes of beating the odds and winning a massive $700 million jackpot as Wednesday night's drawing nears.More>>
Lottery players across the U.S. are scooping up $2 Powerball tickets in hopes of beating the odds and winning a massive $700 million jackpot as Wednesday night's drawing nears.More>>
Testimony got underway Wednesday in a preliminary hearing for a former Navy man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months in Oceanside, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes.More>>
Testimony got underway Wednesday in a preliminary hearing for a former Navy man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months in Oceanside, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes.More>>
A pair of thieves smashed a display case at an El Cerrito-area pawnshop Wednesday and fled with handfuls of merchandise.More>>
A pair of thieves smashed a display case at an El Cerrito-area pawnshop Wednesday and fled with handfuls of merchandise.More>>
San Diegans have just over two weeks to claim part of $435,000 in refund money before it gets taken over by the countyMore>>
San Diegans have just over two weeks to claim part of $435,000 in refund money before it gets taken over by the countyMore>>
The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Tuesday to U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to an increase of criminal organizations and activities.More>>
The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Tuesday to U.S. citizens about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to an increase of criminal organizations and activities.More>>
A UC San Diego center that studies cybersecurity, weapons of mass destruction and other methods of conflict announced that it has received a $3.3 million grant from the Charles Koch Foundation.More>>
A UC San Diego center that studies cybersecurity, weapons of mass destruction and other methods of conflict announced that it has received a $3.3 million grant from the Charles Koch Foundation.More>>