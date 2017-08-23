Authorities warn of man exposing himself at Walker Preserve Trai - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Authorities warn of man exposing himself at Walker Preserve Trail in Santee

Walker Preserve Trial in Santee

SANTEE (KUSI) — Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a man who has exposed himself to several women over the last week in an East County open-space park.

The flasher accosted the victims Thursday and Monday as they walked along Walker Preserve Trail in Santee, according to sheriff's officials.

The women described him as a roughly 5-feet-7-inch, 200-pound white or Hispanic man, wearing a gold chain and a white shirt, Sgt. William Amavisca said.

Anyone with information about the crimes was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

