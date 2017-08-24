Sheriff's deputy hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after patrol car collides with trolley in Santee

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Navy announced Wednesday the commander of its 7th Fleet will be removed from duty after two fatal ship collisions in the past two months.More>>
The events in Charlottesville, Virginia have brought hate groups under further scrutiny. Several of those groups exist in San Diego.
Tammy Gillies, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League, joined KUSI with more.More>>
County supervisor Ron Roberts has approved a grant to a San Diego non-profit that wants to build more affordable housing.More>>
The case of the first known "Dreamer" to be deported under the Trump Administration could go to trial by the end of the year in the U.S. District Court Southern District of California.More>>
San Diego is about to begin the search for a new police chief to replace Shelley Zimmerman. She will be forced out of her job because she enrolled in a retirement program that ends next year.More>>
A former high school teacher who downloaded and possessed thousands of images of child pornography, some of which depicted children under the age of 12, was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison.More>>
A sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Wednesday evening when his patrol SUV was hit by a trolley in Santee.More>>
Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a man who has exposed himself to several women over the last week in an East County open-space park.More>>
Cal Fire San Diego reported Wednesday evening that the Eclipse Fire near Campo was 100 percent contained at 200 acres.More>>
Testimony got underway Wednesday in a preliminary hearing for a former Navy man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months in Oceanside, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes.More>>
