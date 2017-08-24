Sheriff's deputy hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sheriff's deputy hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after patrol car collides with trolley in Santee

Posted: Updated:

SANTEE (KUSI) — A sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Wednesday evening when his patrol SUV was hit by a trolley in Santee.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Cuyamaca Street and Buena Vista Avenue as the trolley pulled into the station.

The deputy's car was heavily damaged on the passenger side.

The deputy was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Details of the incident are still being investigated. 

