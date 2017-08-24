Preview: Herriman Mustangs vs Helix Highlanders

The much anticipate it first week of San Diego’s High School Football is here!

The Helix Highlanders have the reputation of a well-built winning foundation and this year there is no exception.

With a 10-3 record last year and coach Owens commanding his second year with the Scotties, the Highlanders take on the Herriman Mustangs (0-1) from West Herriman, Utah. The Mustangs rank fifteen place in state and they are hungry for a win after their opening was dropped 26-13 against the Lone Peak Knights.

Despite two big losses of Division 1 superstars to graduation, one been Rashad Scott who committed to San Diego State University (SDSU) the Highlanders have also gain a player who over the summer has proven to be the fastest high school player in the nation.

Senior Issac Taylor-Stuart is one of the outstanding and brightest star who transfer from St. Augustine and rushed for 645 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Saints last season. Not to mention he was named to the All-San Diego CIF first team defense making him one of the most highly recruited players ever to play at an East County schools.

Helix loss last season opener to another Utah Limey, so this year they will try to change that hosting Herriman.