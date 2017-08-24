Preview: Granite Hills Eagles vs. San Pasqual Golden Eagles

This week’s season opener against Granite Hills and San Pasqual could be featured on an episode of “Game of Thrones.” This game is a battle of the Eagles, with both teams having something to prove.

For San Pasqual, this is a game of redemption. Having lost last year, in the CIF playoffs to Granite Hills, the Golden Eagles are ready to show they can hold their own against strong competition. For Granite Hills, this is not the same team that shut out San Pasqual last year in the CIF playoffs, and advanced to the second round. Only four starters from their playoff team will be returning this season.

“This is a completely new team,” said Granite Hills Coach Kellan Cobbs.

They will look to rely heavily on quarterback Jacob Siegfried, who helped lead them to a 7-5 record last season. On other side of the ball, look out for defensive duo William Burton and David “Tyler” Gonzalez. Both are quick off the ball and are able to get to the quarterback with ease. On Granite Hills side, this game will establish how quickly all the new pieces can gel together.

San Pasqual has many reasons to be optimistic going into their home opener. Coming off a 6-5 season, not only are they looking to avenge their playoff loss against Granite Hills, this game holds great significance for quarterback Weisten Erdman. Erdman was supposed to be the Golden Eagles quarterback last season, but due to an injury, his time was cut short. Now he is healthy and eager to get the season started! On defense, Head Coach Tony Corley had nothing but praises for senior linebacker Michael Carey.

“He has emerged as a real leader on the team,” said Corley.

San Pasqual will look to build on the success they had last season, while finally being able to highlight some new offensive weapons.

Both teams get a new opportunity to write how their season will go.

Kickoff starts at 7:00p.m. at San Pasqual High School.

