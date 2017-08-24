Last day of cooler temperatures before huge warm up begins - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Last day of cooler temperatures before huge warm up begins

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Thursday is expected to be the last day of cool weather before temperatures begin rising Friday and into the weekend across San Diego County.

The National Weather Service is expecting to issue heat advisories and heat warnings in the coming days, but Thursday should be cool thanks to thick marine layer covering most of the county west of the mountains.

Those clouds will be slow to move back toward the beaches in the afternoon, and areas of patchy drizzle are possible in the morning along the coast.

High temperatures Thursday will be 74 to 79 degrees at the beaches, 76 to 81 in the western valleys, 81 to 86 near the foothills, 84 to 92 in the mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts. 

