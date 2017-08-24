Last day of cooler temperatures before huge warm up begins

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Thursday is expected to be the last day of cool weather before temperatures begin rising Friday and into the weekend across San Diego County.More>>
Four law enforcement officers from three agencies fired Thursday morning on a man who had fired at them, killing him in a Lemon Grove neighborhood following a chase that began in La Mesa, authorities said.More>>
For the 64th consecutive year, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard division hosted the Ron Trenton Memorial Lifeguard Relays.
KUSI's Brandi Williams had all the details on the big competition.More>>
The Navy announced Wednesday the commander of its 7th Fleet will be removed from duty after two fatal ship collisions in the past two months.More>>
The events in Charlottesville, Virginia have brought hate groups under further scrutiny. Several of those groups exist in San Diego.
Tammy Gillies, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League, joined KUSI with more.More>>
A former high school teacher who downloaded and possessed thousands of images of child pornography, some of which depicted children under the age of 12, was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison.More>>
A sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Wednesday evening when his patrol SUV was hit by a trolley in Santee.More>>
Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a man who has exposed himself to several women over the last week in an East County open-space park.More>>
Cal Fire San Diego reported Wednesday evening that the Eclipse Fire near Campo was 100 percent contained at 200 acres.More>>
Testimony got underway Wednesday in a preliminary hearing for a former Navy man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months in Oceanside, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes.More>>
