Navy suspends rescue effort for sailors involved in USS McCain collision

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The U.S. Navy on Thursday called off the search at sea and identified nine sailors missing after a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker, and confirmed the identity of one body.More>>
The U.S. Navy on Thursday called off the search at sea and identified nine sailors missing after a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker, and confirmed the identity of one body.More>>
Thursday is expected to be the last day of cool weather before temperatures begin rising Friday and into the weekend across San Diego County.More>>
Thursday is expected to be the last day of cool weather before temperatures begin rising Friday and into the weekend across San Diego County.More>>
Four law enforcement officers from three agencies fired Thursday morning on a man who had fired at them, killing him in a Lemon Grove neighborhood following a chase that began in La Mesa, authorities said.More>>
Four law enforcement officers from three agencies fired Thursday morning on a man who had fired at them, killing him in a Lemon Grove neighborhood following a chase that began in La Mesa, authorities said.More>>
For the 64th consecutive year, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard division hosted the Ron Trenton Memorial Lifeguard Relays.
KUSI's Brandi Williams had all the details on the big competition.More>>
For the 64th consecutive year, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard division hosted the Ron Trenton Memorial Lifeguard Relays.
KUSI's Brandi Williams had all the details on the big competition.More>>
The Navy announced Wednesday the commander of its 7th Fleet will be removed from duty after two fatal ship collisions in the past two months.More>>
The Navy announced Wednesday the commander of its 7th Fleet will be removed from duty after two fatal ship collisions in the past two months.More>>
A sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Wednesday evening when his patrol SUV was hit by a trolley in Santee.More>>
A sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Wednesday evening when his patrol SUV was hit by a trolley in Santee.More>>
A motorcycle and a bicycle collided Thursday morning, leaving one of the riders with a serious head injury and shutting down a thoroughfare in Mira Mesa, police said.More>>
A motorcycle and a bicycle collided Thursday morning, leaving one of the riders with a serious head injury and shutting down a thoroughfare in Mira Mesa, police said.More>>
A former high school teacher who downloaded and possessed thousands of images of child pornography, some of which depicted children under the age of 12, was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison.More>>
A former high school teacher who downloaded and possessed thousands of images of child pornography, some of which depicted children under the age of 12, was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison.More>>
Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a man who has exposed himself to several women over the last week in an East County open-space park.More>>
Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a man who has exposed himself to several women over the last week in an East County open-space park.More>>
Cal Fire San Diego reported Wednesday evening that the Eclipse Fire near Campo was 100 percent contained at 200 acres.More>>
Cal Fire San Diego reported Wednesday evening that the Eclipse Fire near Campo was 100 percent contained at 200 acres.More>>