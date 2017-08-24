Crash on Mira Mesa Blvd. snarls traffic for hours during morning commute

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorcycle and a bicycle collided Thursday morning, leaving one of the riders with a serious head injury and shutting down a thoroughfare in Mira Mesa, police said.

The crash was reported at 5:37 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard at Parkdale Avenue, San Diego police officer Tony Martinez said. Police did not immediately disclose which of the riders suffered the serious head injury.

Police issued a SigAlert and shut down Mira Mesa Boulevard in both directions for about an hour between Dabney Drive and Montongo Street, Martinez said. As of about 6:45 a.m., eastbound lanes of Mira Mesa Boulevard were opened, but the westbound lanes were still closed and were expected to remain closed for several hours.